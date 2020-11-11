Benjamin Isaiah Carlson

Benjamin I. Carlson came into our lives and our hearts when he was born Nov. 19, 1983, at Rice Lake, Wis., to David and Mary Carlson. He left unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Ben lived an exciting and loving life with his three brothers, Michael (Jeanette) of Sacramento, Calif., Christopher of Plymouth and Chet (Heather) of Mitchell, S.D., and two sisters, Candace Saed (Rami) of Knapp and Amy of St. Croix Falls.
Ben was the kind and loving father of his precious daughter, Makyala from La Crosse, and his heart was and will always be with her. Ben went to school in Cameron, Frederic and Amery, and graduated with a degree in HVAC from Indian Head Technical College, Eau Claire.
He will always be remembered by his family and friends as a kind, loving boy who grew to become an exemplary and compassionate man. His jokes and smiles showed the goodness in his heart and his desire to make the lives of his people a little bit happier and brighter.
We know that if you knew Ben and loved him, you would know that he loved you and would do all he could do to support and encourage you. If you were down, he would always cheer you up and laugh at all the silly jokes you told him.
We will always remember Ben and how he prayed with his parents when he was with them. How he turned to Jesus Christ and made sure he was not only concerned with himself, but more so the joy and well-being of others. We will miss him for sure, but we will see him when the tears and heartaches will be gone and the reward will be his. He will be greatly missed. WE LOVE YOU BEN.
Memorials preferred to the family.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, from Osceola Community Church. Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Thursday from Grandstrand Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and continued one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Interment was held at New Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Hillsdale.
Condolences may be expressed online at grandstrandfh.com.
