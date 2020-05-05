Bruce G. Harmon, 74, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm, Wis.
He was born at Rice Lake on Nov. 29, 1945, to Roy and Doris (Johnson) Harmon. Bruce married Colleen (Connie) Hogan on April 19, 1980, at Menomonie.
He began his career by working road construction. In 1981, he purchased the Viking Bar in Prairie Farm and later sold it in 1994. He then did residential construction and was a partner in B&R Sausage.
Bruce enjoyed hunting locally and adventuring west with friends. He was a talented taxidermist and proud to show off his taxidermy work. Bruce enjoyed getting a good bargain and attending many auctions. Another of his pastimes was coffee with the boys at the lumberyard.
Bruce had some health challenges but was a stem cell cancer survivor for 12 years. His will and courage to overcome these challenges was tremendous.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 40 years, are children Allen, Jared (Angie) and daughter-in-law Chandra; grandchildren Kelly, Eric, Kaela, Shauna, Allyson, Taylor, Nathan, Kylie, Ashlynn and Lillian; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Dianne Toews (Steve) and Sharon Hammann; and nieces Brenda (Bruce) Johnson and Linda (Fred) Riebe.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dale, and a brother-in-law Russell.
Private family services were held at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.