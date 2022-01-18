Elmer Fred Severson

Elmer F. Severson, 91, Barronett, Wis., died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Cumberland.
He was born Dec. 22, 1930, at Rice Lake to Fred and Delphine (King) Severson. Elmer worked as a machinist for 3M, Cumberland, for over 40 years.
He married Dorothy Becker on Aug. 28, 1954.
He enjoyed spending time on his hobby farm, going hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, going to stock car races, and attending Country Jam and Country Fest. Elmer loved being with his family and doing activities with them all.
Surviving are daughters Diane Tiffany and Cheryl Morin; grandchildren Nathan (Melissa) Kallsen, Stephanie (Matthew) DeAngelis, Corey (Bethany) Morin and Brandon (Vanessa) Morin; great-grandchildren Makalyn, Nathan, Madalyn, Oliver and Otis; sisters-in-law Edna Organ, Elvera (David) Morgan and Darleen Fladwood; brothers-in-law Roger (Barbara) Becker and Alfred (Joyce) Becker; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his parents-in-law Charles and Hattie Becker.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with interment at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
The family would like to thank Monroe Manor, Barron, and Cumberland Healthcare for the exceptional care and love that they gave to Elmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.