Patricia May Omsberg

Patricia M. (Hubbard) Omsberg, 77, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Bayview Nursing Home, Redwing, Minn.
She was born Aug. 23, 1943, to LaVerne and Geraldine Hubbard of Almena. She married her loving husband, Ray Omsberg, on June 7, 1986, and lived in Redwing.
She loved spending time with family and friends. She was very active in the Catholic Church.
Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband of 34 years, are sisters Marlene Finney of Amery, Becky (Paul) Wisti of Birchwood, Sheri (Greg) Forsell of Almena, Brenda (Larry) Akers of Live Oaks, Fla., and Michelle Peterson (Kurt Fisher) of Almena; brothers Dan (Sandie) Hubbard of Almena, Roger (Linda) Hubbard of Trego and Mark (Darla) Hubbard of Turtle Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Dennis and Dale.
Arrangements are pending.
