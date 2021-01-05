Owen Ott Young

Owen O. Young, 79, Chetek, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Virginia.
Owen was born to Otto Young and Blanche Johnson on Jan. 15, 1941. He went to school in Pine Hill until Black River Falls built their school, where he also attended. Owen had four sisters and one brother.
Owen married Donna Erickson on May 30, 1957, at Melrose. Owen and Donna raised their family in the Pine Hill/Black River Falls area. Owen worked for numerous construction companies.
Later on, they moved to Chetek, where he continued to work construction jobs and they eventually built their dream house.
Owen loved hunting, fishing, boating, farming, riding motorcycles, construction jobs and spending time with family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 63 years, are a sister Deloris Zahn of Wisconsin Dells; children LaVonne Mach of Black River Falls, Keven (Lorna) of Lawrenceville, Va., and Gwen (Steve) DeVillier of Benbrook, Texas; grandchildren Sara (Travis) Burlingame of Hixton, Jeremy Mach, Amanda (Mike) Quinn and Russell Mach, all of Black River Falls, Leslie Mills, April (Brendan) Fitzgerald of Waunakee, Michelle Young of Lumberton, N.C., Jessica Young of Lawrenceville, Daniel (Laura) Young of Waynesboro, Va.; Kali (David’s widow) Stern of California; great-grandchildren Thaddeus, Ryan, Morgan, Matthew, Luna, Tylor, Austin, Abby, Riley, William, Emily, Claire and Elizabeth; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Owen was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Blanche Young; sisters Janis Young, Martha Young and Dorothy Ott; a brother Glen; and a grandson David Stern.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is warmer.
