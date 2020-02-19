Paul J. Hartung, 99, Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Cameron, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Heritage Lakeside, Rice Lake.
He was born Jan. 23, 1921, at home in the Big Arkansaw Valley, Wis., to William and Mary (Litschauer) Hartung. Paul was the fourth child of six.
He married Marjorie (King) and they had two sons, Gregory and Steven. They later divorced and Paul joined the United States Army, serving in Japan. He later married Loretta (Templin) and together they raised five children.
Paul was a hard-working and honest man. He farmed most of his life, and enjoyed family get-togethers, watching the Packers and Brewers, pitching horseshoes and playing pool. In retirement, he enjoyed growing and selling raspberries, making maple syrup and exercising at athletic clubs, where he made many friends.
Surviving are children Ruby (Greg) Buhrow, Brenda (John) Gregory and Charlene Snively; grandchildren Stephanie Buhrow, Stacey (Wyatt) Kinnick, Ryan (Jennifer) Buhrow, Jamie (Jessica) Donnerbauer, Deanna (Jake) Freese, Bryan (Cheyeanne) Hartung, Brandon and Dustin Huset, Verena (Christoffe) Snively, Jessica (Andy) Wycklendt, Paul Snively and April (Mike Benck); 19 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter Charlotte; a son Michael; a grandson Jason; as well as all of his siblings.
Paul will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. We love you.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron, with Father Balaraju Policetty officiating.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, and an hour prior to Mass on Thursday.
Interment will be held on a later date at St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery, Town of Stanton, rural Deer Park.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Catholic Church, Cameron, or a charity of your choice.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
