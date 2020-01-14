Norma Ellen Jenson

Norma E. Jenson, 87, Barron, Wis., formerly of Cameron, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Barron Care and Rehabilitation.
She was born Jan. 29, 1932, to George and Esther (Lundeen) McCulloch at Cooperstown, N.D., where she was raised and attended Central School. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and Campfire Girls.
Norma graduated from Cooperstown High School as class valedictorian in 1950. She was a member of Quill & Scroll, as well as the National Honor Society, during her high school years.
Norma was a baptized and confirmed member of the Norwegian Lutheran Church, later Trinity Lutheran, and a member of the L.D.R.
On June 3, 1951, she married Grant Jenson of rural New Auburn at Moorhead, Minn. They lived at Great Lakes, Ill., for a short while, and then at Newport, R.I., where Grant was stationed with the U.S. Navy. After Grant’s discharge from military service, they purchased a home in rural New Auburn, later moving to Cameron and then Barron.
Norma worked at Gorseth’s Store, Cooperstown, during her high school years, and also at Marquart Café with her grandmother, Edith McCulloch. In the Rice Lake area, she worked for Milbeco, Mastercraft Industries, and Brecka’s Floral and Gifts.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron, where she was active in Sarah Circle and the quilting group. She was also a member of the Barron County Historical Society.
She is survived by a brother, Allen (Ruth) McCulloch of Minneapolis, Minn.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband on May 16, 2002.
Interment will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner. No services are being planned.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
