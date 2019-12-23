Scott "Scotty" Allen Carlson

Scott "Scotty" A. Carlson 48, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, of natural causes while surrounded by family and friends at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire.
Scotty lived in Barron his entire life. He was well known around town for his gift of gab, open heart and lending a hand. He will be remembered best for being a loving husband, best friend, uncle, brother, stepdad and grandpa.
He was born born July 20, 1971. Scotty graduated from Barron High School 1990. He married Tammie Carlson in May of 2018.
He was a collector of International tractor models and a diehard Green Bay Packers fan.
More information on service arrangements will be published in May, with a celebration of life to follow. Donations are being accepted to make this possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.