Lyle Bonkrud, age 102, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born Feb. 11, 1920.
The old Norske was born and raised on a Dallas, Wis., farm. He was one of nine children born to David and Helma Bonkrud. Lyle proudly served in the Army during World War II, driving jeep for generals for the 34th Division Red Bulls in the European and African theaters. He was part of the landing force at Anzio Beach. He received several honors and awards for his service and traveled on the Honor Flight to the WWII Memorial in Washington DC. Even at age 99, he received the highest French honor.
Lyle was also very proud of his Norwegian heritage, visiting friends and family in Norway many times, and actively participating in the Sons of Norway organization.
He loved traveling the country and especially enjoyed Oregon, where he spent winters with his second wife. He was an avid sports fan, remaining faithful to the Twins and Vikings. Lyle had a variety of jobs throughout his life and never really retired until into his 80s. He was a cabinetmaker at heart, and many of his projects can be seen in the Cameron/Barron areas.
He loved to play old-time and religious tunes on his harmonica, entertaining whoever would listen. Lyle's faith was always strong; he was a true servant of Christ, loving everyone and treating others as he wished to be treated.
Surviving are daughters Rae and Kris (Steve); grandchildren Dana and Jake (Kristina); great-grandchildren Noelle (Nile) and Eddie; his special friend June Miller; and many, many loving relatives and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Perence, Orrin, Herbert, Harold and Vernon; sisters Helen, Vida and Agnes; his first wife Doris (59 years); and his second wife Deyonne (8 years).
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the pastor and members of Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron, and to the many staff members and residents of Dove Assisted Living, Barron, who cared for him for so long and where he was so happy. Finally, we want the kind, loving people at Dove Healthcare Facility in Rice Lake to know how much we appreciate their constant compassion for, attention to and care of our dear father. You are truly angels on Earth.
Services will be held at noon Thursday, March 17, from Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Rev. Tamra Harder officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior services. A 2:30 p.m. interment will follow at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
