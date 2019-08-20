Rolland "Ron or Rollie" Staves, 73, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
He was born Jan. 9, 1946, at Durand to Roger and Estella (Kohn) Staves. He grew up in several different places in Wisconsin, including Fairchild, Baraboo and Tilden. He graduated from Chi-Hi (Chippewa Falls High School) in 1964.
Rolland married Patsy Grensing on Oct. 15, 1983, at Foursquare Church, Barron. They were married for 35 years.
He liked to spend time with family, going to McDonald’s for coffee and men’s breakfast at Susie’s Restaurant. For many years, you may have seen him frying onions at the Ridgeland Fair. He loved to fish with his brothers and friends, and did a lot of fish fries.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Becky Staves of Menomonie and Jamie Staves of Prairie Farm; sons Brandon of Cameron and Jason of Mauston; grandchildren Jasmin Hockenson, Austin Ropes, Clay, Spencer and Shawn Staves, and Mackenzie and Mikayla Schuldt; brothers Calvin (Sandy) of Chippewa Falls, Mark of Superior, Roger of Eau Claire, Dennis of Chippewa Falls and Bernard (Sue) of Ridgeland; sisters Colleen (Donnie) Kolpien of Cadott, Carolyn Rodewald of Rice Lake and Yvonne (Clifford) Hakes of Cadott; sisters-in-law Sue and Suzi Staves; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rolland was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; children Rayne, Ryan and Ricky; brothers David and Whalen; and a sister Deanna Durch.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, from Foursquare Gospel Church, Barron, with Rev. David Smith and Rev. Wayne Espeseth officiating. Burial will follow at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
