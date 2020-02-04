Mary J. Sterzbach, 92, formerly of Barron, Wis., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Cambridge Assisted Living, Rice Lake.
Mary was born Dec. 11, 1927, to Loyd and Inez Sterzbach at Northwood, Iowa. She retired as an assistant vice president from the Trust Department at Norwest Bank, Minneapolis, Minn., after working there for 31 years. She then moved to Barron in 1993.
Mary was an active member of Prairie Lake Covenant Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship of many friends.
Surviving are a sister Marlene (Larry) Fornell; a brother Allan (Judith) Kurschner; sisters-in-law Gloria and Nancy Kurschner; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Rodney, Byron and Maurice Kurschner; sisters Marjorie Kurschner and Eleanor Perry; a brother-in-law O.H. Perry; and a nephew Richard Perry.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, from Prairie Lake Covenant Church, Chetek, with Pastor Scott Christensen officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Prairie Lake Covenant Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
