Dorothy M. Wilson, 94, Barron, Wis., formerly of Cameron, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
She was born Nov. 14, 1925, to Reno and Edith (Rogers) Farley at Jefferson, Iowa. The family moved to a farm near Ladysmith when Dorothy was quite young.
On Aug. 7, 1948, she married Warren Wilson of Cameron, where the couple raised their four children. During World War II, Dorothy worked in Chicago, Ill., as a print press operator of federal documents. She retired after many years as a bookkeeper for the Bank of Cameron.
She enjoyed playing golf, walking, bowling, gardening, baking and playing cards with her friends at the Cameron Senior Citizens Center. In her younger years, Dorothy served as a Brownie leader and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron.
Surviving are sons Dan (Nancy) of Holcombe and David (Kathy) of Chetek; a daughter Marian (Dan) Selleck of Cameron; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother Roger Farley of Riverside, Calif.; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2000; a daughter Patricia Frisinger in 2014; brothers Ed and Clarence Farley; and a sister Joan Farley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron, with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating and interment following at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Due to the COVID-19 recommendations, face coverings and social distancing practices will be required for those attending, and no luncheon will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cameron Senior Citizens Center or St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
