Alice Charlotte Severson

Alice C. Severson, 82, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Bloomer.
She was born Feb. 8, 1939, to Lottie Pierce at Chippewa Falls. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and later moved to the Cameron area.
On Feb. 8, 1962, she married Lloyd Severson at Pine City, Minn.
Alice’s hobbies included puzzles, walking, picking berries and listening to her bible tapes. She was a member of Grace Ministries Church, Hillsdale.
Surviving are daughters Sheri Severson of Cameron, Arlene Severson of Osceola and Tammy (Mark) Olson of Barron; grandchildren Jessica Hoff (Tyler), Megan Seipp (Justin), Anthony Severson (Jessie), Trevor Moen, Amber Lystig (Colten) and Zak Olson; five great-grandchildren; a special nephew Joe Hoff; brothers Harley (Linda) Oemig of Cornell, Harvey (Rosalie) Oemig of Sheboygan and Charles Oemig of Chippewa Falls; sisters Francis Pixley of New Port Richie, Fla., Joyce Oemig of Chippewa Falls, Connie (William) Mousette of Onalaska and Sally Miles of Fall River; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers John and Sidney; and a sister Sharon.
A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron, with Rev. Rick Longanecker officiating and burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Town of Stanley, Barron County.
Visitation was held two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
