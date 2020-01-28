Lillian Aileen Thompson

When Lillian A. Thompson entered heaven on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, she was reunited with her loving husband of 67 years, Irvin, who passed away in 2018.
Lillian resided in their retirement home outside of Ridgeland, Wis., until her terminal cancer diagnosis five weeks prior to her passing. Lillian was almost 86 years old when she passed away at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm, where she received wonderful, compassionate care from the staff, as well as the Mayo Hospice team.
Lillian was born at Barron on Jan. 29, 1934, to Carl and Alice Swant. She was baptized April 22, 1934, at Prairie Farm and confirmed June 15, 1947, at Barron. Lillian was the eldest of three, with a brother, Fred, and a sister, Donna.
As a young girl, she spent many summers out east with her family, where her dad helped construct the Pennsylvania Turnpike. When they returned to Wisconsin permanently, she attended Barron High School.
Irvin and Lillian were married on Oct. 11, 1950. They resided on the dairy farm, which was homesteaded by Irvin’s father, Ingvald. Lillian was a farmer’s wife and homemaker who stayed very busy helping with farm chores and errands. She became even busier when they started their family, raising seven children.
The two most important things in Lillian's life were her family and God. She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church–Pine Creek, a faithful believer who knew the power of prayer and trusted in the Lord. Lillian read her daily devotions and had a Bible with marked passages and well-worn pages.
She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 30 great- grandchildren (with three more on the way). Lillian loved spending time with family, seeing her grandchildren and hearing about what they were doing. She kept up on a lot of these things when she started using Facebook at 75 years old. She enjoyed looking at pictures of her grandkids and messaging with her daughters.
Lillian blessed those around her with her sweet, beautiful smile and kindness. Other blessings she bestowed on others were her handmade mittens, quilts and embroidered items, as well as her famous chocolate chip cookies and vegetable beef soup.
Surviving are children Kathy (Wylie) Rucker of Helena, Mont., Christy Aasen of Bloomer, Vicki Davis of Dallas, Sandy Roe of Rochester, Minn., Roger of Forest, Greg of Ridgeland and Amy (Brent) Erickson of Dallas; a sister Donna (Harvey) Yeager; sisters-in-law Jessie Swant, Kearney Thompson and Myra Thompson; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother Fred Swant; and a son-in-law Kevin Roe.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, from New Hope Lutheran Church–Pine Creek (E6698 County Highway V, rural Ridgeland). A time of sharing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch to follow the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.