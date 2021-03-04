Ronald "Ron, Ronnie" Lester Vergin

Ronald "Ron, Ronnie" L. Vergin, 84, Barnes, Wis., formally of Dallas, passed away Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 30, 1936, in Barron County to Lester and Hilda (Neuman). He graduated from Barron High School in 1954.
Ron married the love of his life, Marlys Mizer, on Sept. 16, 1961, and together they took over the family farm outside of Dallas. Ron retired in 1998 and moved to his cabin/home in Barnes.
Ron was known for his happy go lucky personality, along with being a perfectionist in his many talents. He was a talented carpenter, had a knack for welding and was able to fix or fabricate anything that was broken or needed repairing.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and ice fishing. He was happiest when surround by his family, and looked forward to annual hunting and fishing trips with "the boys." He loved watching his deer that frequented his backyard.
He had a love for his draft horses and was proud to show them in local parades. Ron was an avid Packers, Brewers and Wisconsin Badger fan, and enjoyed watching the games.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Pamela (Will) Burr of Eau Claire; sons Terry (Suzanne) and Scott (Krysta), both of Dallas; grandchildren Matt Vergin, Heather Wheeler, Hollie Hall and Hope Anderson; several great-grandchildren; a sister Marian Rose of Ridgeland; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
A private service will be held.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
