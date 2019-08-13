Ellyn B. Naef, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2019, at Parkview Home, Woodville, Wis.
She was born April 21, 1932, at Hillsdale, the daughter of Sam and Harmka (Koop) Huisman.
On Jan. 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to Leon Gerald Naef at Barron. They farmed briefly before moving to Lodi, Calif., in 1953 and establishing a masonry construction company. In April 1968, Ellyn and Leon were introduced to Shaklee, which provided the foundation for a successful business with benefits that have continued to the present.
An enterprising and adaptable person with a high ethical standard, Ellyn was the definition of balance in life. Spiritually, naturally, in business and in everyday living; she knew how to work hard but also have fun while staying grounded in the things that matter most.
Her family will forever cherish her loving nature that was manifest in her smile, touch, diplomacy, generosity and kind words. Time spent with family and friends was precious. Ellyn made each person feel special. She never met a stranger and loved to reach out to anyone she met, whether they had prestige and power or were living on the street. Her warm feeling for humanity extended to everyone.
She enjoyed gardening and cooking hearty meals for those around her table. Humor was woven with love and compassion.
Ellyn will remain in the hearts of her children Lila (Kenneth) Schwartz, Gerald (Angela) and Rodney; a daughter-in-law Kathryn Naef; grandchildren Chad (Marjan) Schwartz, Daryn (Wendy) Schwartz, Katrina (Jackson) Gunnarson, Anton (Rebecca Olson) Naef, Chantel (Richard) Bedford, Kaila (LaRon) Ramsden and Jenica Naef; 13 and 3/4 great-grandchildren; siblings-in-law Rosie Huisman, Eline Forsberg and Ruth Naef; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other extended family and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; siblings Geneva (Foster) Young, Wendell (Norma) Huisman, Freeman Huisman, Edmond (Geraldine) Huisman, Leon (Joycelyn) Huisman and infant sister Elaine Carol Huisman; and siblings-in-law.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Prairie Farm Community Center. Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Friday from O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, and an hour prior to services on Saturday.
