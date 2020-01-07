Marvin P. Amundson, 78, Barron, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, Mayo Clinic Health System – Northland, Barron.
He was born and raised in Barron. He graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in pharmacy and returned to work in Barron for the remainder of his life.
Along the way, he met and eventually married his beautiful wife, Judith Klawiter of Eau Claire. They have two sons, David (49) and Jeffrey (46).
During his years in Barron, Marv was a staple in the community. He belonged to the Kiwanis Club for over 40 years, holding several offices and representing the local district at national and international conventions. This was such a joy to him and Judy, as it allowed them to travel together and see so many wonderful cities. He served on the Barron Light and Water Utility Commission for 25 years.
If he wasn't traveling, his favorite hobby was playing golf. Not just playing on league nights, but playing with his sons as much as he could. He was most proud to tell people that "his boys" were both golf professionals.
However, his greatest love was being with his wife Judy. After she fell a few years ago, Marv's complete world was to care for and support his wife, no questions asked. If you asked anyone, especially in recent days, they would all tell you that Marv's devotion to caring for his wife was overwhelming.
When he passed, his heart was full because he knew his wife was being cared for and his sons were both home for the holidays.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons David (Kristie) and Jeffrey (Penny); a grandson Jacob Amundson; a brother Michael (Karen); brothers-in-law Larry Klawiter (Barb Button) and Paul (David Kopitzke) Klawiter; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Marv was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Inez (Halsted) Amundson, and a brother-in-law David Klawiter.
Services were held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating. Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
