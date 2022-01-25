Bradley G. Lehman, 59, New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home.
Brad was born Jan. 3, 1962, to Royce and Myrtle (Berg) Lehman in Cook County, Ill. After spending the first several years of his life in the Chicago, Ill., area, the family moved back to Hillsdale, Wis.
Brad worked a number of odd jobs throughout his life and moved to New Hampton several years prior to his death. Brad collected harmonicas, baseball cards and coins, and he loved to tinker with things. He enjoyed taking things apart just to see if he could put them back together.
He also, in his younger days, liked to go hunting and spend time in the outdoors.
Surviving are his mother Myrtle Lehman of Almena; daughters Anna Egan and Ashley (Matiss) Berger, both of Menomonie, and Angelica Lehman of Michigan; a son R. H. Lehman of Rochester, Minn.; seven grandchildren; sisters Darlene Lehman of Hillsdale, Sandy Kohlwey of Chippewa Falls, Mary Lehman of Hillsdale and Gail (Lance) Holten of Prairie Farm; aunts and uncles Marcy (Gary) Thallacker of Hertel, Karlene Berg of Loyal, Harold Lehman of Ridgeland, Jeanne Lehman of Prairie Farm and Judy Lehman of Prairie Farm; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brad was preceded in death by his father; uncles Avult Lehman, Larry Lehman, Verlyn Voeltz and Harlan Berg; aunts Thora Voeltz and Geraldine Lehman; a brother-in-law John Kohlwey; and grandparents Edwin and Stella Lehman, and George and Clara Berg.
A private celebration of life was held Sept. 11, 2021, at Menomonie, with burial at the Dallas Cemetery.
No public funeral service was held. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, New Hampton, handled arrangements.
