William A. Talbert, 84, Barron, Wis., formerly of Shell Lake, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
He was born Jan. 5, 1936, to Rosco and Annanora Talbert at Janesville. William served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and later in the reserves.
He and Annette (Glessing) were united in marriage on Dec. 7, 1954, at Shell Lake.
He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards, but his most cherished times were spent with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving are children Gerald (Darla), William, Jr. (Mary), Pam Pomykala, Kathleen (David) Mercer, Ronald (Kathleen), Duane (Mary) and Tabitha (Jason) Wickware; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother Jim (Mary); sisters Marcia (Jim) Maki and Babe (Clod) Seffinga; a sister-in-law Mary Talbert; brothers-in-law Darrel (Pat) Glessing, Buzz (Sue) Drost, Richard Glessing and Donald (Barb) Glessing; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son Elmer; a grandson BillyJoe Cook; sisters Lucille (Art) Griffiths, Joyce (Pete) DeRidder and Elaine (Vern) Paffel; brothers Don (Val) and Ross; and sisters-in-law Doreen Drost and Gail Talbert.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, from the Barronett Community Center.
Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at swedberg-taylor.com.
