Lois M. Anderson, 80, Barron, Wis., passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Pioneer Care and Rehab, Prairie Farm.
Lois was born Oct. 1, 1940, to Otto and Sophia (Solum) Thompson at Cumberland. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1958.
Lois married Gerry Anderson on Feb. 23, 1961.
She owned and operated Lois’ Beauty Salon from Dec. 17, 1969, through Nov. 25, 2000, in Barron. She also provided cosmetology services for Rockman Funeral Home/Rausch and Steel Funeral Home for many years.
She was an active member of United Methodist Church, Barron. Lois loved music, singing in the church choir and singing with the Sweet Adelines.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Todd, Les and Thomas (Tina); grandchildren Benjamin Anderson and Jessica (Ben) Schinke; a great-grandchild Theodore Schinke; and a brother Edward (Marla) Thompson.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Floyd and Duane; and sisters Wilma and Carol.
A special thank you to the team at Pioneer Care and Rehab for providing peaceful and loving care to our mother during her stay.
A service of remembrance will be held at United Methodist Church, Barron, at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
