Darlene Anne Cobb

Darlene A. Cobb, Barronett, Wis., passed away Feb. 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born at Oxon Hill, Md., on Sept. 19, 1946. Shortly thereafter, her and her family relocated to Minnesota. After her mother left, her father met Mildred Miller. Mildred became a strong presence in Darlene's life for generations.
Darlene was baptized on Nov. 3, 1950, at West Akers Lutheran Parish, Prairie Farm. She was confirmed Dec. 20, 1964, at Olive Branch Lutheran Church, Coon Rapids, Minn.
Later, Darlene married David Victor Hollenbeck in Minnesota and had a daughter, Paula.
Darlene and Paula relocated to Wisconsin with Mildred during Darlene's divorce. Working at Jerome Foods, Barron, she met Floyd. They married on Friday, Aug. 13, 1971, at Watertown, S.D.
Floyd and Darlene lived in Barron County until their last days at their home in Barronett.
Darlene was a certified health care worker. She enjoyed bowling, crafts, sewing and her bird rescue pets.
Surviving are a daughter Paula (Lawrence) Malone of Defiance, Iowa; a son Perry Cobb of Rice Lake; a sister-in-law Delores (Mike) Benzie of New Prague, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, on Dec. 24, 2020.
Graveside services for Floyd and Darlene will be held at Independent Cemetery, Arland, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.