Richard “Dick” Breezee, 79, Angora, Minn., died peacefully in his home on June 29, 2021.
He was born May 28, 1942, at Prairie Farm, Wis., to Glen and Mildred. He went to Vanceburg grade school and onto Mechanic Arts High School, St. Paul, Minn., in 1962.
Richard married Elsie House in 1962. The couple welcomed five children into their home: William, Mary, Robin, Peggy and Richard Jr. After they divorced, he married Carole Olmschenk in 1975 and they welcomed one daughter, Michelle. Later, they divorced.
In 1994, he married Jacquelyn Lasure. They welcomed one son, Samuel, and then later divorced.
Richard was a skilled mechanic, farmer and hard worker. Most of his life he worked a fulltime job as a machine operator and part time running a farm or a small engine repair shop. While he retired from being a machine operator, he never retired from working on small engines. Even into his last months of life he enjoyed tinkering on lawn mowers at the shop.
Surviving are children William “Bill," Peggy (Mike) Herzog, Richard (Barb) Jr., Michelle (Brian) Hanson and Samuel; grandchildren Michael, Bryan, Kira, David, Johnathon, Christin, Robyn, Mike Jr., Alexandria, Kayla, Kaylee and Brianna; many great-grandchildren; and siblings Harold, Jeanette Isaksen, Michael P. and Marlene Goligowski.
Richard was preceded in death by his children Robin Breezee and Mary (Larry) Swenson; his parents; siblings Marcia Breezee, Marluys Dufresne, Lucinda Breezee, Genevieve Santos and Mark Breezee; and all three wives.
Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 28. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m., with a funeral to follow at 11 a.m. from First Lutheran Church of Arland (corner of 7th St. and 8th Ave.). Pastor Tim Vettrus will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local food shelf or First Lutheran Church of Arland
Condolences may be sent to Peggy Herzog, 31784 Meadowlark Lane, Lindstrom, MN 55045
Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, Hibbing, Minn., is handling arrangements. To express condolences, online visit baumanfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.