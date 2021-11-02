Jane C. Sorenson

Jane Sorenson, 83, Ridgeland, Wis., passed away peacefully at home while in the loving care of her family on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Jane Schlough was born at Graytown, the daughter of August Michael and Viola Lillian (Elstad) Schlough. She married S. Art Sorenson on Aug. 20, 1960, at the Ridgeland United Methodist Church. She received a teachers degree from the Dunn County School of Aggie and taught grades one through eight at four Wisconsin schools in Bruce, Exeland, Boyceville and Plainview.
She left teaching to raise five children, and then later returned to the school environment as a cook at Ridgeland Elementary School.
Jane was a proud mother and grandmother who loved to talk about her children and grandchildren. She relished attending her children's and grandchildren’s sporting events, and hosting family gatherings and holidays with loved ones.
Jane especially enjoyed the Ridgeland Fair this year, and also socializing and playing cards with friends at the Ridgeland Community Center. She and Art also enjoyed watching and listening to the Molly B. Polka party weekly.
Jane was a lifelong member of Ridgeland United Methodist Church and held a special place in her heart for every child in her community. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a witty comment to add to conversations. She was dearly loved, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jane will continue to be loved and remembered by her husband, daughters Jodie (Dick) Sorenson-Prine of Ridgeland and Heidi (Todd) Swartz of Colfax; sons Jamie (Larry) of Minneapolis, Minn., Jeremy (Kate) of Hastings, Minn., and John (Susan) of Appleton; grandsons Porter Swartz, Hayden (fiancée Shelby) Swartz and Ian Sorenson, Noah Sorenson, Owen Sorenson and Oliver Sorenson; a granddaughter Eleanor Sorenson; a brother-in-law Merton Cowley of Chetek; sisters-in-law Geneva Alford of Lynchburg, Tenn., and Susie Eisele of River Falls; nephews Danny (Judith) Cowley of Lake Nebagamon and David (Tracey) Cowley of Black River Falls; special friends Cleo Weber of Ridgeland, Dianna Pecore of Ridgeland, Janet Glaser of Prairie Farm, Janelle Cadman of Ridgeland and Veloise Severude of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Viola Schlough of Ridgeland; and a sister Kathleen Cowley of Chetek.
A public coffee party style visitation to celebrate Jane’s life will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, from Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. for close family and friends at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Wildcat Road, Spooner, with Pastor Adam Woods officiating. Masks are required for the visitation and graveside services, per the family’s request.
To share a memory online, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
