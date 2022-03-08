John Steven Jorstad

John S. Jorstad, 70, Dallas, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home following a brief illness.
He was born March 15, 1951, to Robert and Alpha (Berg) Jorstad. He was raised in Dallas and graduated from Barron High School in 1969. He then attended UW-River Falls, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in land management.
On July 3, 1975, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Rydberg at Cumberland. John went to work for the family business, Jorstad’s General Store, Dallas, and was a third generation owner. Betty joined him working the business in 1980, until their retirement in 2001.
They then purchased a cabin on the Fort Peck Reservoir in Montana. John enjoyed many happy years there doing what he loved best, hunting and fishing with family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a brother Larry (Lana); a sister Mary (Ted) Bensen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, from Dallas Lutheran Church, with Rev. Bruce Rimmereid officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
