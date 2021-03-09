Linda Harriet Peters

Linda H. Peters, age 77 years, 11 months and 4 days, passed away peacefully Monday, March 1, 2021, from complications with Parkinson’s and cancer at her daughter’s home near Comstock, Wis., with family gathered around her bedside.
She was born to Foster and Geneva (Huisman) Young in Dallas Township, Barron County, on March 26, 1943. She grew up north of Prairie Farm, Wis., attended Young School through eighth grade, and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1961.
She moved to the Twin Cities area in Minnesota for work, where she met her husband, Ron Peters, and was married on Sept. 22, 1962. To this union were born five children. After having lived in Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Chisago City and Almelund, Minn., the family moved to a dairy farm north of Prairie Farm.
In addition to homemaking and farming, she also worked outside of the home at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm. In 1996, Ron and Linda left the farm and moved to Hillsdale, then to Barron and eventually to the Dove Healthcare facility in Rice Lake, where Ron passed away on Jan. 24, 2019.
Due to pandemic nursing home visitation restrictions, Linda relocated to the home of her daughter Deanne in September of 2020, where she spent her last days under the care of Lakeview Medical Center – Hospice Care of Rice Lake.
Linda enjoyed her flower gardens, sewing, scrapbooking, card making, antiquing, visiting with family and friends, and a love for chocolate. Above all, she had a love for God and her family.
Surviving are her children Rodney of Emerald, Robert (Terri) of Range, Ryan (Lisa) of Birchwood, Darla Peters of Ridgeland and Deanne (Darin) Moravitz of Comstock; grandchildren Tyler Peters (Samantha), Ashley (Tyler) Hanson, Ross Peters, Ranessa (Tony) Weigand, Randel Peters (Josh), Reisa (David) Hilbert, Bode and Brent Peters, Bronson Crites and Laura (Zac) DeBer; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Tessa Hanson, Klara Peters and two on the way; a brother Daryl (Barb) Young; a brother-in-law Bill Peters; a sister-in-law Vivian Snobl; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Linda was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister Dora Mae; sisters-in-law Veldonna (Don) Marcott and Phyllis Marcotte; a brother-in-law Joe Snobl; and a niece Charlene Geibe.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Ridgeland Community Center, with interment following at Glenwood Cemetery, Town of Dallas.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the community center.
