Gladyce H. Wagenbach, 94, Cameron, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home near Cameron.
She was born March 23, 1926, the daughter of Fred and Henrietta (Kolb) Wagenbach. She grew up in Barron. She was on the family farm until 1949, when she moved to Barron with her parents.
Gladyce enjoyed going to church and was involved with the Ladies Aide. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, Barron.
Surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Howard.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with Rev. Mary Anne Conklin officiating.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
