Dennis Newell Doerr

Dennis N. Doerr, 88, Aitkin, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 3, 1932, at Minneapolis, Minn., to Newell and Lulu (Tutila) Doerr. Dennis married Florence Natysin on June 2, 1951, at Minneapolis. They were able to share 66 years together.
He worked as a plant manager for ESB, owned Denny’s Resort in Garrison, Minn., and worked as a manager for Turtle Lake Casino.
He had a passion for fishing, watching old time westerns and playing games with his grandkids. He also loved watching the birds and deer in his yard.
Surviving are children Virginia (Geoff) Sharples of Cold Spring, Minn., Carol (Garold) Olsvig of Arland, Geraldine Moen of Prairie Farm, Diana (John) Welle of Aitkin, Charlotte (Tom) Hastings of Buffalo, Minn., and Duane (Kathy) Natysin of Coon Rapids, Minn.; 20 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a sister, a brother and a son-in-law.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, from First Lutheran Church of Arland, with Pastor Timothy Vettrus officiating. Burial will follow at Arland Independent Cemetery.
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Aitkin, is handling arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit srtfuneral.com.
