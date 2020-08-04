Marvin Edward Benson, Sr.

Marvin E. Benson, Sr., 89, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home with family by his side.
He was born March 19, 1931, at Cumberland to Harold and Thelma Benson. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served several years stateside.
He met and married Janice Foust. They had five children and later divorced. Marv worked for 3M for eight years.
He married Shirley Lindemann, and their union was blessed with four children. Shirley died in 1983, and Marv later married Patricia (Breen) Johnson.
Surviving are children Jachlene (Dick) Spanjer, Bob (Cindy), Carol (Michael) Peterson, Julie (Peter) Zappa, Diana (Keith) King, Ken (Barbara) and Marvin, Jr. (Kimberli); a son-in-law James Cosgrove, Sr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marvin was preceded by his wives Jan, Shirley and Patricia; a son Steve; a daughter Rita; and five siblings.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, with Hospice Pastor Chaplin T. Turner officiating and burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by Donalds-Hylkema Post #137 American Legion of Turtle Lake.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
