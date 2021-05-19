Richard Allen Knoll

Richard A. Knoll, 63, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, due to a motorcycle accident.
He was born at Neillsville on Oct. 22, 1957, and graduated from Cameron High School in 1975. Rich served in the U.S. Navy for six years. He was an excellent auto mechanic and made his living working as such.
Rich loved to ride motorcycle with his Harley friends. He also enjoyed relaxing with family, cheering on the Packers (he was an avid Packer fan!), watching NASCAR and fishing.
Surviving are the mother of his children Sue; children Christine (Loren), Ben (Amber) and Jason; a brother Jim; sisters Laurie (George-deceased), Verena (Howard) and Cheryl (Todd); a sister-in-law Judy; six grandchildren; a special friend Lois; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and their families.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mabel, and brothers Raymond (John) and Don.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, with an 11 a.m. visitation from Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Plain Cemetery.
Rich was all about casual, so please wear casual attire and your mask for indoors.
