Raymond Francis Baribeau

Raymond F. Baribeau, 86, passed peacefully Sunday, April 4, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
A longtime Rice Lake, Wis., resident, Ray was born at Ladysmith on Jan. 8, 1935, to Molly (nee Schott) and Raymond Baribeau Sr. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1952 and immediately joined the family business, Baribeau Implement.
Ray loved his work, and his integrity, good humor and ability to make everyone feel at home meant that many customers became lifelong friends. He believed in hard work, a fair deal, good conversation and better jokes — and a bottomless pot of coffee.
He was a devoted husband and father of five, and an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Knights of Columbus. Ray’s dedication to family, friends, church and community was boundless.
His was a life well lived, and he will be greatly missed by many.
Surviving are Rose Mary, his wife of 65 years, and their daughters Susan (Tim) Plaza, Donna (Clyde) Drost, Cindy (Mark) Peterson and Mary (Greg) Filo; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother Jerry; and a sister Clara Jean Waite.
Ray was preceded in death by a son (Officer) Michael Baribeau; his parents; brothers Larry and George; and a sister Joy Jensen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rice Lake, with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Michael Baribeau Scholarship Fund or St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.