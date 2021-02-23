Charles “Charlie” Snobl Jr., 85, Rice Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
He was born June 9, 1935, at Rice Lake to Charles and Blanche (Janecky) Snobl. Charlie grew up on the family dairy farm in the rural Rice Lake/Haugen area. He attended Benjamin Franklin School and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1954.
After graduation, he served two years in the United States Army.
He worked for the Rice Lake Chronotype, Barron Ford, Automobile Rebuilders, Kohel Implement and then started his own tractor repair business.
He enjoyed deer hunting with the Penzkover gang and going on his yearly fishing trip to Canada.
He married Delores Pierce. That union gave them five children: Robert, Deborah, DeWayne, Kevin and Rhonda.
Surviving, in addition to his children, are a brother Edward of Rice Lake; sisters Caroline (Don) Dostal of Cameron and Evelyn Snobl of Rice Lake; along with many nephews and nieces.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother John.
Graveside services and military rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, from Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
