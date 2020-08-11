John Frank Hoar

John F. Hoar, 84, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center of numerous age-related health problems.
John grew up in Barron, Wis. He attended the University of Wisconsin – Superior, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1958 and a master’s in 1961. He taught at Ashland High School from 1958 to 1965.
For the 1965-66 school year, he was high school principal at Bruce. Working as a principal, John found he needed to discipline students but was unable to really help students deal with the problems of life. Consequently, he returned to AHS in the fall of 1966 to work as a guidance counselor, driving to UW–Superior after work to convert his master’s minor in counseling to a major.
John spent the rest of his career at AHS in guidance, retiring in 1990. During those years, John helped numerous young people start their path to adulthood, being as honest and practical as he could. Kids know whether or not you like them and he did. His work with young people was a source of great satisfaction for John.
Fishing was a lifelong hobby for John. He spent many happy hours on the Sioux River, even snowshoeing to the river in early spring for the start of fishing. In his later years, when he was no longer able to fish, he grieved that loss.
Surviving are Helen, his wife of 61 years; a daughter Jackie Simmons (John); a son Jim (Gretchen); grandchildren Jaimi Parent-Crawford (Brian), Kelsey Parent-Zach (Jessie), and Anna and Evan Simmons; great-grandchildren Barrett and Wilamina Zach, and Bastian and Wesley Crawford; a sister Jane Leonard (Brian); a nephew Joe Leonard (Debra); and a niece Kate Leonard.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and a son John.
Due to the dangers of the current pandemic, we are unable to host a public celebration of John’s life. A private family ceremony will be conducted by Pastor Paul Simmons, with burial in the Lakeside cemetery, near Poplar, next to his son.
To all of those who John helped during his time teaching and in guidance, please know he was glad to help. Memorials can be made to the John Hoar Scholarship, which will be given to an AHS 2020-2021 graduate based on merit. Donations can be sent to 1410 10th Ave. W. Ashland, WI 54806.
Frost Funeral Home, Ashland, is handling arrangements. To send online guestbook messages, visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
