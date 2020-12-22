Edgar “Andy” Anderson, 92, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home, where he was born and raised, with his wife, Dorothy, and family at his side.
He was born May 21, 1928, to Earl and Huldah (Stokes) Anderson of Rice Lake.
Edgar and Dorothy were married on Nov. 18, 1949, and spent the next 71 years together. Andy’s greatest pride was his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was known to many as “Grandpa Andy.” He loved nothing more than sharing life-stories, along with a beer or a glass of homemade wine, with family and friends. He will be remembered for his ever-sharp mind and sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife Dorothy (Handel); a son Daniel; daughters Judy (Jerry) Erickson and Sue (Richard) Lentz; a daughter-in-law Sheila Anderson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother Gerry (Lois) Anderson.
Andy was preceded in death by sons David, Steven and Jerry; and an infant grandson Trevor.
A celebration of Grandpa Andy’s life will be held next summer.
