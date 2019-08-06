Sandra Helen Germanson

Sandra H. Germanson, 80, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her home while surrounded by family.
She was born Feb. 18, 1939, at Rice Lake, the daughter of Ovid and Gladys (Swanson) Thorgerson. She grew up in Cameron and graduated from Cameron High School.
On May 24, 1958, she married Harvey Germanson at Salem Lutheran Church, Barron. Harvey was drafted in 1959 and Helen followed to whichever base he was stationed. They eventually moved to Barron and started their family.
She volunteered at the thrift store in Rice Lake and worked at the Turkey Store, Barron, for 16 years.
Sandra enjoyed reading, traveling, music and watching animals. She was also a longtime member at Salem Lutheran Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son Mark of Eau Claire; daughters Lori Germanson of Rice Lake and Annette Kent of Barron; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces Sandra Nielsen of Rice Lake and Angela Fredrickson of Turtle Lake; and nephews Carl Nielsen of Rice Lake and Joseph Fredrickson of Cameron.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Celia Fredrickson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, from Salem Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will be on a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
