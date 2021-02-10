Curtis Ray Lundequam

Curtis R. Lundequam, 74, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire, surrounded by his three daughters.
Curt was born July 4, 1946, at home in the Town of Wilson, Dunn County, to Richard and Esther (Koch) Lundequam. Curt attended grade school in Ridgeland. He went to high school in Barron, until joining the Army, where he received his GED.
Curt worked as a truck driver for many years for several different companies in the surrounding area before retiring with Eileen & Sons.
Curt enjoyed hunting, fishing, all outdoor activities, playing cards with his family, fixing things around the house, going to grandchildren’s sporting events, breakfast with his cousins monthly, attending church and joining the color guard.
Surviving are daughters Renee Skar of Rice Lake, Jenifer (Doug) Solie of Cameron and Jill (Derek) Marquardt of Juneau; grandchildren Christopher Skar of Rice Lake, Toshia Solie of Superior, Deven (Christina) Solie of Chetek, Morgan Wege of Oshkosh, Mackenzie Marquardt of Fond du Lac and Karson Marquardt of Juneau; brothers Bill (Jane) of Cumberland and Ronald, Leon (Rita), Gene, John (Colleen), Richard and Robert (JoAnn), all of Barron; sisters Wanda Lombardo of Barron and Janet Lundequam of Rice Lake; a sister-in-law Donna Lundequam of Barron; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Matt and Esther (Koch) Matye, and Richard and Kathryn Lundequam; a son-in-law Craig Skar; a brother Alfred Lundequam; a sister Elaine Lundequam; a nephew Adam Lundequam; and a niece Colleen Lundequam.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron. A private family service will be held with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
