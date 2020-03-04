Joyce Murray, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
She spent most of her life in Milwaukee, Wis., where she worked for the Milwaukee Police Department. Upon retirement, she moved to Barron, and most recently, to Prairie Farm, where she resided at Pioneer Nursing Home.
Joyce was a kind and gentle person whose most treasured times were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan, she never missed watching a game. She also enjoyed going to the casino and playing her favorite card game, sheepshead.
Surviving are children Linda (Rod) Wiemeri of Barron, Kathleen (Pete) Petersen of Phoenix, Ariz., and Neil (Jan) Jr. of Sheboygan Falls; grandchildren Brian Wiemeri of Eau Claire, Renee Pearson of Roswell, Ga., David (Sarah) Wiemeri of Spooner, Jamie Petersen of Phoenix and Robert Murray of Milwaukee; great-grandchildren Britney and Carter Wiemeri, and Connor and Myah Pearson; special niece and nephew Bob and Dorothy Mendyk of Sugar Camp; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Millie Honzelka; an infant granddaughter Lori Wiemeri; a grandson-in-law Matthew Pearson; sisters Dorie Sullivan and Lois Bursten; and brothers Loren and Ronald Honzelka.
A private celebration of her life will be held in the spring, with her final resting place at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Joyce was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
