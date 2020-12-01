Joseph M. Kasper, 43, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Cumberland Healthcare.
He was born Sept. 2, 1977, at Turtle Lake to James and Joyce (Tornio) Kasper. He wrestled in elementary and junior high, and was an active member of 4-H for several years. Joe worked the PM shift cooking at Pank’s Restaurant, Turtle Lake, for a year and a half while in high school before his graduation from Turtle Lake High School in May of 1997.
After graduation, he worked several jobs, including for Jennie-O and N-Tech in Barron. Joe then attended diesel trucking driving school in Sun Prairie, graduating with flying colors. Joe's final job, which he greatly loved, was at Cemstone, Turtle Lake.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, ATV and snowmobile. He was vice president of the Cumberland Snowmobile Club and performed trail grooming and cleaning as needed. He loved working on cars and motors, such as snowmobiles and ATVs. He was an excellent handyman.
Joe was greatly loved by his family, friends and co-workers. He was always willing to help anyone, just ask. For a young man, Joe certainly lived life to the fullest.
Surviving are his parents, a sister Alice (Kasper) Huffman, a brother-in-law Jeff Huffman, a nephew Celtics Huffman, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by an infant brother; his grandparents Michael and Marie Kasper, and Raymond and Antonionette Tornio; and an uncle John Kasper.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, from St. Ann Catholic Church, with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Masks are required in the church. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brett and Darin Moravitz, Stephen and Kyle Tornio, and Joe and John Humphrey.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, where masks are preferred by the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.skinnerfh.com.
