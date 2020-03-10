Christal Dee Kraimer

Christal D. Kraimer, 25, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., due to unknown causes.
She was born Aug. 28, 1994, at Rice Lake to Lisa Kraimer and John Kodesh. Christal graduated from high school and then attended WITC. She was a CNA in a nursing home and also worked at Magna House, Rice Lake, as a caregiver.
She was a beautiful, vibrant, fun-loving girl who loved life, and loved her family and friends dearly.
Christal was talented, smart, artistic and the best mommy ever.
Surviving are daughters Aleeya Rayne Rohde and Vianna Rose Ruthenberg; her boyfriend Jeffrey Cole; her mother and stepfather Lisa Kraimer-Arneson and David Arneson; her father John Kodesh; sisters Courtney Kraimer, Angela Arneson and Jannette Kodesh; a brother John Arneson; her maternal grandmother Delores Kraimer; paternal grandparents Jack and Betty Kodesh; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Christal was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Herb Kraimer.
A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with a prayer service at 6:30.
There will also be another gathering in August, around her birthday.
