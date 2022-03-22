Edith "Ede" Marie (Garling) Krecker, 90, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022.
She was born May 13, 1931, at Almena to Cecil and Eda (Lovaas) Garling. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1949 and married Gordon Krecker on June 4, 1949.
Ede was first and foremost a dedicated mother and a hard-working farmer’s wife. Ede spent numerous hours working in the barn and fields, as well as maintaining an immaculate lawn.
She especially loved being a grandmother. She took individual time with each grandchild during the summer months, leaving each with many special memories of time spent with her on the farm.
Edith was committed to a life of discipleship. She was a long-time member of St. Matthew Church, Almena, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She spent many years as a devoted Saturday school teacher. She would always find time to provide rides to as many neighborhood children as could fit in her car. She lived her faith, and her greatest joy was that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren know God.
Ede spent several years working in the Turtle Lake School cafeteria and made sure no child went hungry. After retirement from the school district, she spent many years as a site manager for the Senior Center, because “she loved those old people!” She again retired at 80 years young
Surviving are children Charlene "Sherrie" (Jon) King of Aurora, Minn., Deborah (David) Stafne of Menomonie and Gary (Joan) of Turtle Lake; grandchildren Melissa King, Kimberly (Bill) Schulz, Ryan Stafne, Erica (Al) Bass, Sarah Stafne, Kylie Krecker and Gavin (Katie) Krecker; ten great-grandchildren; sisters Margaret Tutila and Bonnie Avery; a brother Bill (Elaine) Garling; a sister-in-law Lorene Garling; as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson Justin King; and brothers Richard and Robert Garling.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Greg Becker officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. Burial will be for immediate family.
