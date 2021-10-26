Gary Allen Zimmerman

Gary A. Zimmerman, 75, Waterford, Minn., passed away at home on Thursday morning, Oct. 21, 2021.
He was born Dec. 7, 1945, at Northfield, Minn., to William and Julia (Sandvik) Zimmerman. He was raised on the family farm at Dennison, Minn., and attended Northfield School.
On Nov. 16, 1965, Gary married Diane C. Lehmann at Watertown, S.D. After marriage, they farmed at Dennison, Minn. In 1980, they purchased a farm at Clayton, Wis.
In 1989, they sold the farm and returned to Northfield. Gary worked on the custodial staff at St. Olaf College until retiring in 2011.
He enjoyed gardening, flowers and camping with Diane. Gary was independent, soft hearted and a wonderful storyteller.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 55 years, are children Cindy Austin of St. Croix Falls; Christine (James) Rasmussen and Paula Austin, both of Nerstrand, Minn., Scott (Dana) of Clayton and Allen of Faribault, Minn.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister Doris Ellingboe of Northfield; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his sisters Margaret Baldwin and Marcella “Sally” Ersfield; brothers DuWayne, Delmar and Lavern; and his parents.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, from Benson and Langehough Funeral Home, Northfield. Honorary pallbearers are Gary's grandsons Zachary Jason Austin, Cody Allen Austin, Allen Robert Zimmerman Jr. and Scotty Allen Zimmerman Jr.
Visit northfieldfuneral.com to share a memory online.
