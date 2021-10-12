Harry J. Draus, 82, Barron, Wis., died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Care and Rehab of Barron.
He was born Jan. 18, 1939, to Joseph and Sophie Draus at Weyerhaeuser.
Harry was a farmer. He owned his own agricultural business and he loved to fish and hunt. He was also a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Weyerhaeuser.
Surviving are sons James and Greg (Pam), both of Weyerhaeuser; daughters Sue Nelson of Lakeville, Minn., Wanda Bartsch and Tony Glenne of Milltown, and Connie (Pete) Romanowski of Genoa; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister Rose (Jim) Nickels of Green Bay; and a special friend Nancy Culbert.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Chet and Ted; sisters Julia Draus and Sr. Mary Ceina Draus; an infant daughter; a grandson Kevin Romanowski; and a son-in-law Gary Nelson.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, from St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with Father Chandra Ery celebrating and burial at church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday from Nash – Jackan Funeral Home, Bruce, starting at 4:00 p.m. A scripture service will be held on Thursday evening at the funeral home, starting at 7:00. Visitation will also be held an hour prior to services at the church Friday.
