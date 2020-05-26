Carol Janice (Schlough) Lee

Carol J. (Schlough) Lee, 92, departed us Sunday, May 24, 2020, to go to her heavenly home that her Lord and Savior prepared for her.
She was born on Friday, May 4, 1928, in Sheridan Township, Dunn County, Wis., to Herbert and Minnie (Stevens) Schlough. Carol was the eldest of her four siblings: Muriel Louise (1931), Nancy Lois (1934), Jean Ann (1936) and Lowell Herbert (1944).
In 1942, Carol graduated from the eighth grade at Little Beaver Grade School, Sheridan Township. In 1946, she graduated from the Prairie Farm High School. Carol was a lifelong member of Hay River Lutheran Church, Wheeler, having been baptized and confirmed in the congregation that her great-great-grandparents founded in 1875 (Christian Dahl on her father’s maternal side and Ole Stevens on her mother’s paternal side).
On June 5, 1948, Carol entered into holy matrimony at Hay River Lutheran Church with Orland Clifford Lee. A short time after the wedding, Carol and Orland began farming with Orland’s father, Simen Lee, on 120 acres of wild land laid in amongst the picturesque hills and valleys of Wilson Township, Dunn County, eventually buying the property from Simen, along with 160 adjoining acres.
Carol became the busy wife, housekeeper and mother to the children of her husband, whose love for her was unmatched by any other. Carol gave birth to three children: Catherine Ann (1949), Thomas Charles (1952) and Lois Ione (1957).
In 2006, after Orland had passed, Carol continued to live alone on the farm until 2009, when their son gave up his city life and returned home to the farm, where he had come to realize was the very best place in the world to live and eventually retire.
With the onset of Parkinson’s and other maladies afflicted to the elderly, Carol made a decision on her own to seek nursing home care. On Aug. 5, 2015, she was admitted to Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided until her passing. Going to this nursing home was by far the wisest decision Carol could have made. The home unquestionably lived up to its renowned reputation of providing the most loving and very best personal and medical care a person could ask for at this stage of her life’s journey.
Along with being a farmer’s wife, Carol was active as a Sunday school teacher and held office positions in the WELCA and the Plainview Circle. She was also an active member of the Plainview and the Dunn County Homemakers. Carol’s interests, outside of child raising, barn chores, tractor driving and gardening, included knitting, crocheting and quilting with the church’s quilting group.
Carol obtained high acclaim for her self-taught skill of Norwegian Hardanger embroidery, along with her cooking and baking talents. Several vacation trips were made to visit relatives in distant states during her lifetime, including Hawaii.
Surviving are daughters Catherine (Ronald) Davis and Lois (David) Dayton; her son Thomas; a sister Jean Larson; a brother Lowell (Lonnie) Schlough; a sister-in-law Barbara Lee; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law Simen and Alice (Holte) Lee; her husband; sisters Nancy (Lon) Roemhild of Connersville and Muriel (Lavern) Nedland of Prairie Farm; an infant grandson; six brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
A private graveside funeral will be held at Hay River Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Bruce Rimmereid. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hay River Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 127, Ridgeland, WI 54763
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8
