John Dean DeRosia

John D. DeRosia, 61, Dallas, Wis., died Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 8, 1959, at Superior to Gene and Joan (Sunderland) DeRosia.
He married Susan Hadlock in Barron on July 23, 1988.
John was a hard and dedicated worker, and enjoyed his journeys driving truck for over 30 years. He was a man of many talents, traits and skills.
While he enjoyed his job, his family was his true driving force. He loved his family and his wife of 33 years. John thoroughly enjoyed telling and sharing ghost stories with his family; the bigger the reaction, the better. His grandchildren were his partners in crime, but he never left them to suffer the consequences alone.
John was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, much to two of his family members' dismay. He looked forward to hunting and fishing every year with his family and friends.
He had a special bond with his sisters. John would always make sure that they were safe and in line. He was their protector and hero.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Sarah Epstein, Eric (Candi), Crystal (Kevin) Woodall, Josh (Katie), Amanda (Christopher) Weise and Ashley (Mikey) Huebner; grandchildren TJay, Kaden, Amara, Connor, Tristian, Avante, Aryana, Alex, Max, Lydia, Jax, Bentley and Tyson; siblings David (Faye), Alan, Vicki DeRosia, Cathy (Bill) Jaglowski, Robbin (Denny) Erickson, Gail DeRosia-Stish and Janice (Dan) Swenson; his mother-in-law Elinor Hadlock; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Elizabeth DeRosia, a nephew Codie Routley, and a grandson Brody DeRosia.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, with Chaplin Dennis Fowler. Following the service, there will be a luncheon at the Clinton (Poskin) Town Hall. Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, on a later date.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
A special thank you to the Marshfield Hospice team, specifically Amy Jo, Lisa and Angie for their tender love, care, flexibility and compassion.
