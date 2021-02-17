Ryan Strenke

Ryan Anthony Foust-Strenke, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
He was born Dec. 26, 1982, at Barron to Brenda Nelson (Foust) and David Strenke.
Ryan loved his family and friends. He loved his children very much. He was a loyal friend, who would help anyone if he was able. He found a love of God later in life and enjoyed learning about Him.
He loved playing pool and poker, and was good at both. He also loved taking pictures of family and friends, and especially anything outdoors. He enjoyed spending time floating the river and being with family during the summer.
He had a gift for talking to people and getting to know them. He was easy to talk to and very understanding. He was always one to crack a joke, and make someone laugh, never afraid to laugh at himself.
Surviving are his mother Brenda Nelson (Kevin) of Barron; his father David (Iris) of Toledo, Ohio; his children Skyler Strenke of Augusta, and Caleb and Carter Strenke of Shell Lake; a sister Miranda Foust of Barron; a brother Tanner Toft of Eau Claire; a sister Ashley Strenke and a brother Eric Strenke, both of Toledo; stepbrothers Trent Nelson (Kayla) of Cadott and Torey Nelson (Samantha) of Rice Lake; a stepsister Tabitha Zegarowicz (Jake) of Rice Lake; a special friend Nicola Raschik of Clear Lake; maternal grandparents Joyce Foust of Barron and Walter Foust of Cumberland; paternal grandparents Bonnie and Kenneth Strenke of Rice Lake; nephews Terrin and Liam Foust of Barron; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Helen and Evert Bruns; his maternal grandma Florence Foust; his favorite aunt Marie Sykes; and paternal great-grandparents Beatrice and Frank Coon.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.