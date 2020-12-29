Esther Amelia Fredrickson

Esther A. Fredrickson, 100, Rice Lake, Wis., passed to her eternal home to be with her loving Savior on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
She was born Aug. 20, 1920, in rural Dallas to Rev. Henry and Thora (Haverstad) Torgrimson, the fifth of six children. She grew up in Dallas, Durand, Sand Creek and Rice Lake, graduating from Rice Lake High School in 1936.
Esther married Eskel Fredrickson on April 4, 1942, at Rice Lake. During Eskel’s years in the U.S. Army, she lived in Albany, Ore., Turlock, Calif., and Colorado Springs, Colo., before returning to Rice Lake. In 1948, Esther and Eskel began building their lifelong home on Sawyer Street.
Esther worked at the Rice Lake Chronotype. She was active throughout the community, serving as a 4-H leader, election official, hospital auxiliary, census-taker, composer of inspirational music, sang in the church choir and was the pianist at her church. She was the last surviving charter member of the Rice Lake Assembly of God.
She led adult Bible study and taught Sunday school for decades, until she was 95. She authored poetry and especially enjoyed writing poems to commemorate special occasions.
Esther loved Scandinavian baking and travel, including visits to her brother in Peru and relatives in Norway and Sweden. She enjoyed family reunions, holidays, gardening and God’s great outdoors. She especially anticipated the arrival of spring wildflowers. She joked about seeing a trillion trilliums.
Surviving are children Stanley Fredrickson of Eau Claire, Janice Fredrickson and Lorene (Jeff) Nowak, both of Rice Lake; grandchildren Steven (Becky) Fredrickson of Pearland, Texas, and Karen (Brian) Burquest of West Lakeland, Minn.; great-grandchildren Lauren Burquest, Annika Burquest, Carson Burquest, Brayden Fredrickson and Claire Fredrickson; and numerous relatives and friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and a daughter-in-law Jeanette Fredrickson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, from Assembly of God, Rice Lake, with Rev. Alan Klasi officiating and interment at Swede Cemetery, Town of Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held an hour prior services at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
