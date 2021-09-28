Shirley E. Armstrong, 84, Barron, Wis., passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
She was born May 7, 1937, the daughter of Durward and Ethel (Phelps) Armstrong. Shirley grew up in Barron and graduated from Barron High School
She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Surviving are a sister Lucy Johnson of Barron; brothers Jim Armstrong of Amery and Paul Armstrong of Spooner; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and four sisters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
