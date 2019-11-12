Dorothy Ethawyn Fagerlin

Dorothy E. Fagerlin, 96, Chetek, Wis., formerly of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Atrium Nursing Home, Chetek.
Dorothy was born March 13, 1923, to Frank and Alma Lipke. She was baptized at Salem Lutheran, Barron, in 1923.
She married Warren at the Lutheran parsonage in Cameron on Feb. 22, 1946. They were married for 70 years.
Dorothy liked to be called Granny with her first grandson, and the name stayed with all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She liked to garden and can her harvest. Her specialty was growing African violets and roses. She enjoyed camping, fishing and polka dancing with Warren. She also enjoyed making potato salad, soup and sun buckle cookies for the family. She liked the color “red” and you always saw her in Barron with her red hat on.
She was involved with her church ladies, both quilting and the church thrift store. Dorothy made an afghan for each child, grandchild and great-grandchild.
Surviving are sons Steve (Kathy) of Barron and Roger (Anne) of Hillsdale; a daughter Marie (Dan) Hastings of Hudson; grandchildren Brent Fagerlin of Barron, Lori (Neil) Bygd of Hillsdale, Bonnie (Scott) Johnson of North Pole, Alaska, Carol (Tim) Hafermann of Boyceville and Scott (Denise) Fagerlin of Eau Claire; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister Arlene (George) Thompson of Tigard, Ore.; as well as many nephews and one niece.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother Larry; a sister-in-law Kate Lipke; a brother-in-law Charles Fagerlin; and a sister-in-law Clara Fagerlin.
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating and burial at Dallas Cemetery, Town of Dallas.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
