Genevieve Durham passed peacefully surrounded by the love of those closest to her Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mayo Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, Wis., after a brief illness.
She was born at Prairie Farm on April 13, 1927, to Edgar and Eva (Roemhild) Neck. Genevieve was raised on the family farm in Prairie Farm, graduating from Prairie Farm High School.
Soon after, she moved to Minneapolis, Minn., and found a career with Honeywell, where she retired 35 years later. She was a member of Teamsters Local 1145.
Gen married Howard Durham on Dec. 21, 1950. They resided in St. Paul, Minn. During 44 years of marriage, they enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling to all 50 states and six trips to Europe. They also made the trip home every other weekend to Prairie Farm until Howard died in 1994.
Returning to Prairie Farm in 2006, Genevieve picked up her lifelong friendships with friends and cousins. She lived independently until her last days.
Gen will be remembered for her warmth, positivity and her fashion. Genevieve’s beautiful soul will be deeply missed by her family and a multitude of friends. We were blessed by her light.
A graveside service will be held at Vanceburg Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to United Methodist Church, Prairie Farm.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
