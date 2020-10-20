Ronald LaBlanc, 82, formerly of Prairie Farm, Wis., died at Auberge Memory Care Facility, Menomonee Falls, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Ron was born Sept. 24, 1938, the youngest son of Emily (Laconic) and William LaBlanc of Turtle Lake. Ron graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1958.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 23 and was stationed in the Philippines. He served as a rifle specialist, and earned commendations as a rifle expert and for good conduct. He was honorably discharged from military service in 1963.
Ron married Marlys O'Flanagan on June 9, 1973. The two moved to Prairie Farm in 1980, where they lived until 2019. Ron worked at AMPI in Turtle Lake, until he retired in 2000 after 36 years.
Ron enjoyed working outdoors and spent many happy hours maintaining trails in the 40-plus acres of forest on the farm.
Ron moved to Menomonee Falls following the death of his wife to be closer to his daughters and to undergo care for his Alzheimer's disease. He made many friends and was able to experience many old and new activities during his last year.
Surviving are daughters Colleen LaBlanc of Pewaukee and Kelly LaBlanc of Waukesha; as well as many nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife; brothers Bryon, Johnny, Laurence, Robert, Ervin and Francis; a sister Alice; and his parents.
Services will be held later when conditions are more conducive to safe social gatherings.
Memorials in Ron's name can be donated to the National Alzheimer's Association (http://act.alz.org/goto/RonaldLaBlanc), the Dunn County Humane Society (dunncountyhumanesociety.org), or the United Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm, where Ron and Marlys were members for many years.
