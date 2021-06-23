Luella Lenore Eggert

Luella L. Eggert, 88, Clayton, Wis., passed away peacefully in the early morning of Thursday, June 17. She spent the past six months of her life as a resident of Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm.
Luella was born June 14, 1933, at Waterloo to Carl and Edna Selle. She was baptized, attended school and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Newville, and attended high school at Lake Mills.
On June 2, 1954, she married Norbert Eggert of rural Clayton. Norbert and Luella built a second house on the Eggert farm, where they lived and raised their four boys. Luella was always active in the work on the farm, taking care of chickens, helping with the milking and driving tractor. In addition, she provided the telephone service for her brother-in-law, Paul’s, trucking work.
She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothing for the whole family and jackets for several of John’s college classmates. She also enjoyed quilting and loved the art of tatting.
For many years, she went to local farm auctions, watching for bargains on things that would be useful on the farm. She would get great joy watching Norbert dig to the bottom of an auction box to find what treasures she had brought home.
Surviving are sons John (Jeanette) of Portland, Ore., and Henry (Penny), Mark (Sara) and Albert (Kendra, special friend); and a grandson Andrew Eggert; all of rural Clayton.
Luella was preceded in death by her husband in June of 2012, her parents, and a sister Malinda.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, from Silver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Clayton. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and an hour prior to services Thursday, both at the church.
Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery, is handling arrangements. Sign an online guestbook at williamsonwhite.com.
